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Wellington Invites Residents to Budget BOO-nanza

North Forty News
Wellington Invites Residents to Budget BOO-nanza

Community event offers a look at the 2027 budget, refreshments and free pumpkins

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

WELLINGTON, Colo. — Wellington residents will have an opportunity to learn more about how the town is planning to spend public dollars during the annual Budget BOO-nanza on Tuesday, October 6.

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The community event runs from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Leeper Center, 3800 Wilson Avenue. Town staff will be available to discuss Wellington’s proposed 2027 budget and answer residents’ questions.

The Town of Wellington is also adding a seasonal incentive: refreshments will be available, and the first 100 attendees will receive a free pumpkin.

The Budget BOO-nanza is part of Wellington’s annual budget process and gives residents an informal setting to learn about town finances and priorities. Wellington’s official public-notice calendar confirms the October 6 event at the Leeper Center from 3 to 6 p.m. and notes that three or more members of the Board of Trustees may attend and discuss public business.

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The town has used the BOO-nanza format for several years to combine public engagement with budget education. Last year’s event drew more than 40 community members, according to a town administrative report.

Attribution: Information provided by the Town of Wellington and supplemented with Town of Wellington public records.

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