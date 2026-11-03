Colorado State Football Faces Boise State in Saturday Showdown

The Rams welcome a Mountain West opponent to Fort Collins for a November 7 matchup.

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

College football returns to Fort Collins on Saturday, November 7, as Colorado State University hosts Boise State in a Mountain West Conference matchup.

The game is scheduled for 4 p.m., giving Northern Colorado football fans another opportunity to gather in support of the Rams as the season moves into November.

The matchup brings together two programs with a history of conference competition. Boise State has established itself as a prominent name in Mountain West football, making the Broncos a familiar opponent for Colorado State fans.

For the Fort Collins community, home football games extend beyond the field. They bring alums, students, families, and visitors together while boosting local restaurants, shops, and gathering places.

November football also carries particular significance as teams approach the closing stretch of the regular season. Conference matchups can shape the standings and influence postseason opportunities.

Fans planning to attend should check CSU Athletics for current ticket availability, parking information, and any game-day updates.

Event details: Saturday, November 7, 2026, at 4 p.m. in Fort Collins.