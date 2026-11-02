Fifth Suspect Arrested in Fort Collins Child Exploitation Investigation

Police say the latest arrest is connected to an August operation targeting online exploitation of children and are asking potential victims to come forward.

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Fort Collins Police Services has announced a fifth arrest connected to an investigation into online child exploitation, bringing the total number of suspects arrested in the operation to five.

According to a November 2 update from police, Anthony Stonecipher, 39, was booked by the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office on October 13, 2026, and extradited to the Larimer County Jail.

Anthony Stonecipher

Stonecipher faces four felony charges, including sexual exploitation of children, internet luring of a child, internet sexual exploitation of a child, and promotion of obscene material to a child.

The arrest is connected to an operation launched in August by the Fort Collins Police Services Cyber Crimes Unit. Investigators focused on identifying individuals allegedly using the internet to engage with children for sexual purposes.

Four other suspects were arrested in September as part of the investigation:

Adam Williams, 53: Arrested September 3 on charges including internet luring of a child, promotion of obscene material to a child, and attempted sexual exploitation of a child.

Dustin Kramer, 49: Arrested September 11 on a charge of soliciting commercial sexual activity with a child.

Ronald Lizan, 46: Arrested September 11 on charges of attempted sexual assault on a child and soliciting commercial sexual activity with a child.

Luis Vega-Gaspar, 51: Arrested September 24 on charges of soliciting commercial sexual activity with a child and attempted sexual assault on a child.

Police have not released additional details on how they identified the suspects or whether the cases involve known victims.

Investigators Seek Potential Victims

Fort Collins Police detectives remain concerned that additional victims may exist and are encouraging anyone who has experienced or witnessed exploitation to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Collins Police Services Tipline at (970) 416-2125.

Police also encourage families to learn about online safety and recognize potential signs of grooming, coercion, and exploitation. Educational resources are available through the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at missingkids.org.

All charges are allegations. Each defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.