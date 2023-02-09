Fossil Ridge vs Mountain Range – Girls Basketball

Nick Douglas | North Forty News

Recently, the Fossil Ridge Sabercats dominated Mountain Range High School. From the jump, Fossil was all over the Mustangs.

Natalie Lin was leading the Fossil Ridge offense and finding pockets to fit the ball in when she wasn’t scoring herself.

Going into the fourth quarter, Fossil Ridge was up 74-11.

Mountain Range put up some points in the fourth, but not enough to make up the huge gap they found themselves in.

In the end, it ended 82-23, and Fossil Ridge improve to 13-8 on the season.