Hit Show Books Breeders’ Cup Spot, Via Sistina Equals Group 1 Record

Some of horse racing’s biggest international superstars have been in action in the United Arab Emirates and Australia during the early part of April.

Forever Young and Romantic Warrior were the main attractions at the Dubai World Cup meeting at Meydan Racecourse, but things did not go to plan for the pair.

Hit Show Secures Classic Place

American trainer Brad Cox’s Hit Show defied odds of 81.00 to claim the Dubai World Cup and book an automatic place in the Breeders’ Cup Classic in November.

Jockey Florent Geroux bided his time towards the back of the field, before unleashing the horse in the home straight to beat Mixto by half a length.

Forever Young plugged on late to claim third spot, but he never looked like replicating the form he had shown when winning the Saudi Cup in February.

Cox watched the race from his stables in Kentucky and was delighted with the manner of Hit Show’s performance against a high-class field.

“It’s unbelievable,” Cox said. “I would have loved to be there but just with so much going on with these three-year-olds and trying to get to the Kentucky Derby, I couldn’t make it.

“However, he was in good hands with the people I sent over with him. It’s a great accomplishment and we have a great team that allows us to spread ourselves out and travel when the opportunities are there.”

“He ran a great race in California and it set him up well. The mile and a quarter is his trip. He ran well in the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes, but he hasn’t got out in trip properly until his last two starts.

“We always knew that ground was his thing – the further the better. He’s a classy horse – he’s shipped all over and now he’s a Dubai World Cup winner.”

Soul Rush Denies Romantic Warrior

Bettors suffered another setback in the Dubai Turf as Soul Rush swooped late to deny Romantic Warrior in the final stride of the race.

Romantic Warrior’s association with Sydney-based jockey James McDonald has made him a hugely popular pick with Australian punters over the past few years.

The list of Group 1 races in Australia includes the prestigious Cox Plate, which Romantic Warrior famously won under McDonald in 2023.

They have subsequently mopped up numerous Group 1 contests worldwide and were strongly fancied to add another victory to the list at Meydan.

However, Soul Rush produced a sustained effort in the final furlong to edge in front where it matters and leave Romantic Warrior’s legion of fans heartbroken.

Winning jockey Cristian Demuro said: “Last year, I was beaten by a nose (on Namur, second to Facteur Cheval). This year, I win by a nose. The luck was with me today.

“It’s as good a performance as he’s ever produced, he beat the best horse in the world today. He travelled well and he fought until the end. I’m so happy.

“Last year, I thought I had won until the last second. I just waited until the number went up. This year, I was sure that I had won but I didn’t want to get ahead of myself.

“It is a special win because we are now part of the Romantic Warrior story – he doesn’t lose many races, but today he found a good horse.”

Via Sistina Sparkles at Randwick

McDonald gained compensation on his return to Australia after guiding Via Sistina to a record-equalling success in the Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Randwick Racecourse.

The Chris Waller trained mare tied Winx’s record of seven Group 1 victories in one season by recording a comfortable victory ahead of British raider Dubai Honour

The 2.00 favourite was short of room as the field turned for home, but McDonald kept cool before sending his mount into the lead when a gap appeared.

Waller said: “She just keeps turning up every week. I’d like to have a few more like her and we have, we’ve got a great team, but she just shows the difference between a good horse and a champion.

“She’s a big, big horse and she’s quite scary really. We don’t ask her too much at home, we just hold it together and know that it’s there on race day.

“You’re looking for them to sprint, and when she sprints, the acceleration is there. We’re still getting to know her, it’s as simple as that, and she’s well into her twilight years. It’s scary how good she is.”