Alternatives to Violence Hosts 5th Annual Purple Ribbon Breakfast

In-person and Livestream event Tuesday, April 26

Alternatives to Violence (ATV) invites the community to its Annual Purple Ribbon Breakfast on Tuesday, April 26. The nonprofit organization is dedicated to providing shelter, advocacy, education, and resources for people impacted by domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking. The event serves to raise awareness about these issues, as well as raise funds for ATV’s SafeHouse, programs and operations. This year, the event will also celebrate the nonprofit’s 40th anniversary.

“Fundraising was certainly a challenge these past couple of years under the pandemic,” said Executive Director of Alternatives to Violence, Kari Clark. “We look forward to coming back together in person this year to celebrate what we’ve accomplished and look forward to better days for ATV, our clients, and community.”

The Purple Ribbon Breakfast will feature special guest speakers from the area. Included on the agenda are 2022 Mrs. Colorado Petite, Allie Reilly, and Loveland Mayor, Jacki Marsh. Each woman will share their personal experiences with domestic violence.

The Purple Ribbon Breakfast is being presented as a hybrid event this year. In-person check-in begins at 7:30 am. The presentation is from 8:00-9:00 am. In-person attendance will take place at the Embassy Suites in Loveland. The event is free to attend but pre-registration is required. Guests who wish to attend in person may register at eventbrite.com/e/the-purple-ribbon-breakfast-tickets-288032822927. Those who wish to watch the Livestream may register at app.mobilecause.com/e/YhrxIQ?vid=qe11b.

Individuals and companies are encouraged to serve as Table Hosts or sponsors. Table Hosts assist by inviting guests to the event. The Purple Ribbon Breakfast sponsorship is $1,000. Sponsorship includes recognition on all in-person and online promotions, plus the opportunity to be part of an essential group helping victims of violence right here in our community.

This year’s sponsors of the Purple Ribbon Breakfast include Bank of Colorado and Realities for Children.

Those wishing to be a Table Host or sponsor should contact Communication & Development Manager, Rose Marie Massaro at (970) 669-5150 extension 124 or rosemarie.massaro@alternativestoviolence.org.

For those who cannot attend the event, but wish to donate to Alternatives to Violence, can visit the website or text ATV to 41444.

Alternatives to Violence provides shelter, advocacy, education, and resources for people impacted by domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking. Since 1982, Alternatives to Violence has offered victims the opportunity to heal both emotionally and physically in a supportive environment. Each year, ATV provides emergency shelter, safety planning, advocacy, information, and referrals to local resources, crisis intervention, and in some cases longer-term housing to over 800 people in Loveland and Southern Larimer County.

Alternatives to Violence was established in 1983 and is registered with the Colorado Secretary of State as a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization.