The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is now accepting applications for the spring 2023 citizens academy. The academy will start February 21 and run through May 16. Classes will meet from 6 pm to 9 pm on Tuesday nights for 12 classes and one Saturday field day from 8 am to 5 pm. No classes are scheduled the week of spring break.

The academy is designed to give citizens an overview of the operations of LCSO. Topics and demonstrations scheduled are patrol operations, K9, bomb squad/terrorism, major case investigations, crime scene investigation, wildland firefighting/search and rescue/dive rescue, SWAT and hostage negotiations, dispatch, school resource officers, co-responders, drug task force, jail, and an introduction to the Sheriff and his command staff. The topics are presented by deputies and commanders responsible for each area.

One of the highlights of the academy is field day, during which you will participate in live scenarios. The scenarios include responding to calls involving live shooting with simulated ammunition, making traffic stops, building searches, and processing a mock crime scene.

The academy is limited to 40 students and fills up fast. Visit larimer.gov for more information and to register. All applicants must be at least

18 years old and a resident or business owner in Larimer County. The fee for the academy is $30 which covers to cost of a student t-shirt, materials, and lunch served on field day.