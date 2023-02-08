Today’s Weather: 2/8/23

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see plenty of sunshine. High 46F. Winds SSW at less than 5 mph, becoming WNW and increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Tonight will be mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|9
|44
|43
|23
|Berthoud
|0
|37
|45
|24
|Fort Collins
|6
|44
|46
|25
|Greeley
|2
|42
|41
|23
|Laporte
|7
|48
|47
|25
|Livermore
|0
|38
|43
|21
|Loveland
|0
|37
|45
|24
|Red Feather Lakes
|19
|27
|29
|11
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|17
|43
|47
|25
|Wellington
|14
|50
|47
|24
|Windsor
|0
|38
|43
|24
|*As of February 8, 2023 10:00am
