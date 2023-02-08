Today’s Weather: 2/8/23

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see plenty of sunshine. High 46F. Winds SSW at less than 5 mph, becoming WNW and increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Tonight will be mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low Ault 9 44 43 23 Berthoud 0 37 45 24 Fort Collins 6 44 46 25 Greeley 2 42 41 23 Laporte 7 48 47 25 Livermore 0 38 43 21 Loveland 0 37 45 24 Red Feather Lakes 19 27 29 11 Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 17 43 47 25 Wellington 14 50 47 24 Windsor 0 38 43 24 *As of February 8, 2023 10:00am