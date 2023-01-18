Today’s Weather: 1/18/23

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see snow and windy conditions in the morning that will give way to snow showers this afternoon. High around 35F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Tonight will be partly cloudy skies with a low of 13F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low Ault 15 32 30 10 Berthoud 0 27 34 11 Fort Collins 6 27 35 12 Greeley 0 27 30 6 Laporte 0 30 35 17 Livermore 19 27 31 21 Loveland 19 27 35 12 Red Feather Lakes 0 20 21 15 Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 20 23 35 19 Wellington 16 28 32 15 Windsor 5 30 33 9 *As of January 18, 2023 10:00am