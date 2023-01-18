Today’s Weather: 1/18/23

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see snow and windy conditions in the morning that will give way to snow showers this afternoon. High around 35F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Tonight will be partly cloudy skies with a low of 13F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|15
|32
|30
|10
|Berthoud
|0
|27
|34
|11
|Fort Collins
|6
|27
|35
|12
|Greeley
|0
|27
|30
|6
|Laporte
|0
|30
|35
|17
|Livermore
|19
|27
|31
|21
|Loveland
|19
|27
|35
|12
|Red Feather Lakes
|0
|20
|21
|15
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|20
|23
|35
|19
|Wellington
|16
|28
|32
|15
|Windsor
|5
|30
|33
|9
|*As of January 18, 2023 10:00am
