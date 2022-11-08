Today’s Weather: 11/8/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll have plentiful sunshine. High around 65F. Winds light and variable. Tonight will have a few passing clouds and a low of 33F. Winds light and variable.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|5
|45
|66
|30
|Berthoud
|0
|45
|67
|32
|Fort Collins
|3
|41
|65
|33
|Greeley
|1
|42
|67
|29
|Laporte
|0
|43
|65
|35
|Livermore
|3
|42
|63
|32
|Loveland
|3
|42
|66
|34
|Red Feather Lakes
|10
|48
|53
|33
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|3
|42
|65
|35
|Wellington
|0
|46
|65
|35
|Windsor
|0
|43
|66
|31
|*As of November 8, 2022 9:00am
