Today’s Weather: 11/8/22

November 8, 2022

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll have plentiful sunshine. High around 65F. Winds light and variable. Tonight will have a few passing clouds and a low of 33F. Winds light and variable.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 5 45 66 30
Berthoud 0 45 67 32
Fort Collins 3 41 65 33
Greeley 1 42 67 29
Laporte 0 43 65 35
Livermore 3 42 63 32
Loveland 3 42 66 34
Red Feather Lakes 10 48 53 33
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 3 42 65 35
Wellington 0 46 65 35
Windsor 0 43 66 31
*As of November 8, 2022 9:00am

