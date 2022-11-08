Surgery Center of Fort Collins Ceases Operations

The Surgery Center of Fort Collins has closed its doors due to adverse business conditions. Outstanding bills are due, and payments are still being accepted by calling 970-494-4800.

Medical Records held by the Surgery Center of Fort Collins are available. The Surgery Center retained Cariend, a medical records custodian, to manage the records for the next 25 years. Cariend is not a medical provider and does not handle billing, medications, or referrals for the closed practice.

Requestors should be prepared to complete the Records Release Authorization Form and provide a copy of a government-issued photo ID, as required by the HIPAA laws. The fastest way to process requests for copies of medical records is to visit Cariend’s website and submit your contact information at the link below – you will then be sent an email with instructions to securely upload your authorization form and ID: https://www.cariend.com/request-records/.

If you do not have access to a computer or the internet, Cariend can be reached by phone at 404-991-7080 – please note that HIPAA laws do not allow medical records to be released based on a phone or email request.

If you prefer to mail your completed Authorization Form and Government-issued Photo ID: Cariend ROI, PO Box 1866, Thomasville, GA 31799-1866.

If you have questions about the process, Cariend can also be contacted via email at Request@Cariend.com however, you should not send sensitive personal information or request documents through email.

For additional information about accounts, contact Thieta Stuart-Nathan, tstuart-nathan@surgerycenterftcollins.com or 970-494-4800.