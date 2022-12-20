Today’s Weather: 12/20/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be cloudy with a high of 42F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight we’re still looking at some clouds with a low of 22F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|7
|41
|39
|17
|Berthoud
|0
|45
|46
|23
|Fort Collins
|4
|39
|42
|22
|Greeley
|1
|37
|39
|17
|Laporte
|1
|39
|41
|27
|Livermore
|5
|43
|40
|26
|Loveland
|5
|43
|44
|25
|Red Feather Lakes
|9
|34
|36
|24
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|9
|40
|41
|27
|Wellington
|0
|42
|41
|22
|Windsor
|2
|41
|42
|19
|*As of December 20, 2022 11:00am
