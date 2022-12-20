Today’s Weather: 12/20/22

December 20, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be cloudy with a high of 42F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight we’re still looking at some clouds with a low of 22F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 7 41 39 17
Berthoud 0 45 46 23
Fort Collins 4 39 42 22
Greeley 1 37 39 17
Laporte 1 39 41 27
Livermore 5 43 40 26
Loveland 5 43 44 25
Red Feather Lakes 9 34 36 24
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 9 40 41 27
Wellington 0 42 41 22
Windsor 2 41 42 19
*As of December 20, 2022 11:00am

