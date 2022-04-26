Today’s Weather: 4/26/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be partly cloudy. High 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|5
|37
|74
|38
|Berthoud
|2
|38
|74
|40
|Fort Collins
|1
|38
|74
|40
|Greeley
|2
|34
|75
|37
|Laporte
|3
|34
|73
|41
|Livermore
|7
|38
|69
|39
|Loveland
|0
|36
|74
|41
|Red Feather Lakes
|5
|40
|58
|37
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|0
|37
|73
|41
|Wellington
|4
|33
|73
|39
|Windsor
|0
|38
|75
|38
|*As of April 26, 2022 7:29am
