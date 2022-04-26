Today’s Weather: 4/26/22

April 26, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be partly cloudy. High 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 5 37 74 38
Berthoud 2 38 74 40
Fort Collins 1 38 74 40
Greeley 2 34 75 37
Laporte 3 34 73 41
Livermore 7 38 69 39
Loveland 0 36 74 41
Red Feather Lakes 5 40 58 37
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 0 37 73 41
Wellington 4 33 73 39
Windsor 0 38 75 38
*As of April 26, 2022 7:29am

 

