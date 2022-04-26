Northern Colorado News Radio Update: April 26, 2022

Get your daily update on Pirate 93.5 FM during the morning drive (6 – 9 am), or right here. Our archives are posted online at northfortynews.com.

Here's the script:

Gregory Allicar Museum of Art Invites Visitors to “Communities in Common”

On the last Wednesday in April, the museum will present a free, after-hours open house to visitors of all ages.

The event will feature light refreshments, special access to current exhibitions, and a unique opportunity to learn more about Colorado State University’s art museum.

The museum is located in the University Center for the Arts.

The event is from 5 to 7:30 pm on Wednesday, April 27.

Bird Conservancy of the Rockies Scientists have Discovered Unique Flight Behavior in Black Swifts.

The Black Swift is a charismatic bird that breeds near waterfalls and in canyons of western Colorado.

Black Swifts migrate to the Amazon, and live entirely on the wing for huge periods of time, feeding on flying insects and even sleeping without ever touching down.

To study Black Swifts, biologists attach small data loggers to individual birds that record location, wing activity, and flight altitude to individual birds.

To read more about the study, check out our website.

The Weld County Board of County Commissioners has proclaimed April as Fair Housing Month bringing awareness to fair housing practices in Colorado and across the nation.

The chair of the commissioners, Scott James, says “Fair housing is a right shared by all Weld County residents.”

Fair housing information along with best practices have been showcased on Weld County Government’s Facebook and Twitter pages throughout the month.

