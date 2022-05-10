Today’s Weather: 5/10/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be sunny to partly cloudy. High 72F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Tonight we’ll see mainly clear skies. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|2
|44
|74
|43
|Berthoud
|2
|47
|74
|44
|Fort Collins
|5
|46
|72
|46
|Greeley
|2
|48
|77
|42
|Laporte
|9
|47
|71
|47
|Livermore
|9
|39
|58
|39
|Loveland
|4
|48
|73
|46
|Red Feather Lakes
|3
|32
|61
|40
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|16
|39
|65
|44
|Wellington
|0
|44
|71
|44
|Windsor
|0
|46
|74
|44
|*As of May 10, 2022 7:20am
