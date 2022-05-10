Today’s Weather: 5/10/22

May 10, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be sunny to partly cloudy. High 72F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Tonight we’ll see mainly clear skies. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 2 44 74 43
Berthoud 2 47 74 44
Fort Collins 5 46 72 46
Greeley 2 48 77 42
Laporte 9 47 71 47
Livermore 9 39 58 39
Loveland 4 48 73 46
Red Feather Lakes 3 32 61 40
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 16 39 65 44
Wellington 0 44 71 44
Windsor 0 46 74 44
*As of May 10, 2022 7:20am

