Fort Collins Utilities and Efficiency Works™ Launch Online Marketplace

Brian Tholl

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Fort Collins Utilities customers can now take advantage of instant rebates on efficiency products at the new, online Efficiency Works Store (rebates.eworksstore.com).

Utilities and Platte River Power Authority recently partnered to launch the store, which lets customers shop online for energy-saving products and immediately claim available rebates during the checkout process.

The Efficiency Works Store boasts a robust selection of energy- and water-efficient products like smart thermostats, LED light bulbs and low-flow showerheads. Efficiency Works will add new products and announce services and promotions as they become available in the future.

“The store makes it easier and more affordable to make home-efficiency improvements,” said Brian Tholl, Utilities energy services supervisor. “Only the most popular products are offered, and since the rebates are applied instantly, customers no longer have to fill out paperwork and wait for a check in the mail.”

For more information, call 970-416-4326, email btholl@fcgov.com or V/TDD 711. Visit the Efficiency Works Store at rebates.eworksstore.com.