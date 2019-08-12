Fort Collins Utilities Receives Platinum Awards for Exceptional Wastewater Treatment Facilities

Wastewater

Fort Collins Utilities’ Wastewater Department recently received two Platinum Peak Performance Awards from the National Association of Clean Water Agencies (NACWA) for the Drake and Mulberry Water Reclamation Facilities.

“The commitment to excellence and operation tenacity 24/7, 365 days a year, five years in a row, resulted in national recognition. We are proud of the award and are committed to treating wastewater that exceeds national requirements,” said Gertig. “Because we are a community-owned utility, our city benefits from these outstanding accomplishments, now into the future.”

The Platinum Peak Performance Awards recognize 100% compliance with EPA permits over a consecutive five-year period for wastewater treatment. Fort Collins Utilities Executive Director Kevin Gertig credited the award to efforts made by all wastewater treatment, biosolids and laboratory staff.

Director of Wastewater Plant Operations Jason Graham accepted the first-time Platinum honor on behalf of Fort Collins Utilities at the recent Utility Leadership Conference.

NACWA’s Peak Performance Awards program recognizes public wastewater treatment facilities for their outstanding compliance records in the 2018 calendar year. NACWA was proud to recognize a total of 428 facilities at 159 Member Agencies in one of three categories – Platinum (158), Gold (130) and Silver (140) at the annual conference.

“Fort Collins Utilities is an outstanding example of environmental efforts. NACWA is honored to showcase the achievements of Fort Collins Utilities and our nation’s public wastewater utilities through the Peak Performance Awards Program,” said Adam Krantz, NACWA’s Chief Executive Officer.