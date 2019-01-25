How much does it cost to live in Colorado?

January 25, 2019 Cynthia Wilson Life in NOCO 0
Housing affordability is a top consideration when determining where to live. In 2018, the economy was strong and real estate prices went up.

How much does it cost to live in Colorado? Housing affordability is the number one factor when determining where to live. In 2018, the economy was strong and real estate prices went up.  In 2019, many are predicting a downturn in the housing market. 

The team at HomeArea.com created the Cities in Colorado With The Most Affordable Homes using the most recent Census Bureau data of cities with a population of 60,000.

The rankings were determined by calculating the Median Multiple, the recommended metric used by the World Bank to determine housing affordability. It is the ratio of the median house price by the median gross household income.

Lower values equate to more affordable housing and anything under 3 is considered affordable.

The Colorado median multiple is 5.0 which is higher than the national median multiple of 3.6.

Here is list of the top 5 cities with the most affordable homes:

  1. Pueblo, CO 3.9
  2. Highlands Ranch, CO 4.1
  3. Centennial, CO 4.2
  4. Thornton, CO 4.2
  5. Colorado Springs, CO 4.5

Here are other notable cities:

  1. Broomfield, CO 4.6
  2. Greeley, CO 4.6
  3. Arvada, CO 4.7
  4. Aurora, CO 4.8
  5. Longmont, CO 5.0
  6. Loveland, CO 5.2
  7. Westminster, CO 5.3
  8. Lakewood, CO 5.7
  9. Fort Collins, CO 6.0
  10. Denver, CO 6.1
  11. Boulder, CO 10.4

