Hundreds of kids experience science in Fort Collins this weekend

It has been 28 years since the Little Shop of Physics began at Colorado State University. The traveling program with hands on experiments and demonstrations visits thousands of students every year around the world.

The program is organized by the Colorado State University College of Natural Sciences.

The entire 3rd floor of the Lory Student Center was put to use with around 15 rooms (small and large) dedicated to areas like robotics, bugs, science explorations, healthy living, and our atmosphere.

“This is just amazing,” said Jill Amada from Firestone. “We came here through six inches of snow to find such a cool display of amazing experiments for our kids.”

The regional event attracts people and science partners from many areas of the state and Colorado State University. It includes partners sharing a variety of science experiments.

One demonstration in the Robotics room shows how scientists plan to use artificial intelligence paired with robotics to drill samples on Mars. The data would then be transmitted back to earth. Kids were allowed to drive the robot using an Xbox controller.

Right next door, kids and adults were allowed to pet domesticated cockroaches and poisonous (to eat not touch) centipedes.

A demonstration in physics showed how an approximately 4 inch domino can knock down another one standing nearly 4 feet tall.

The entire day was packed with educational seminars and demonstrations and an impressive display of science. It was free to attend.

For more information about future events and the program visit http://lsop.colostate.edu