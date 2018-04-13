Keep up with the speed of innovation at Future Visions Symposium April 13

Kate Jeracki

Digital security and privacy. Augmented and virtual reality. The future of the internet.

These and other topics surrounding the acceleration of innovation in information and communication technologies will be explored at the sixth biennial Future Visions Symposium, April 13, 1-5 p.m., in the Lory Student Center Theater on the Colorado State University campus. The event is free and open to the public; no pre-registration is required, but seating is limited.

The theme of this year’s symposium, which is presented by CSU’s Information Science and Technology Center, Morgan Library, and the Geoffrey Holmes Technology Fund is “Acceleration: Keeping Up with the Speed of Innovation.”

Lee Rainie, director of internet research for Pew Research and the 2018 Holmes Distinguished Lecturer, will present the opening keynote on The Future of the Internet.

“We are honored to be able to host this year’s lineup of impressive speakers from both academic fields and the corporate world,” said Patrick Burns, CSU vice president of information technology and dean of libraries. “Not only will attendees be able to hear from researchers and CEOs about their visions of the future, but they will also have ample opportunities to interact with the presenters in Q&A sessions throughout the day.”

Other talks will look at the future of Big Data, digital security and privacy, the internet of things, digital mapping and psychometrics, the internet and society. The afternoon concludes with an Ignite session on the future of augmented and virtual reality, featuring Vice President for Research Alan Rudolph, Paul Martin of HP and Will Wade from nVidia.

More information and the full schedule for Future Visions is available at the ISTeC website.