Metropolitan Theatres Presents Movies at Home With New Film Releases for Virtual Cinema

Metropolitan Theatres presents Movies at Home with a full slate of new film releases in their Virtual Cinema.

While nothing can ever replace the theatrical experience at Metropolitan Theatres, it is still their goal to provide the excitement and joy that comes from discovering a first-run feature, but now from the safety of one’s own home. To continue to provide our audience with this experience, they’ve partnered with various studios and production companies to bring you their latest theatrical releases.

WHEN: On-going. New films added weekly.

WHERE: To access the rental link for the films from Metropolitan Theatres, visit metrotheatres.com

WHAT: Available Films: (trailers and film synopsis’ available on website)

BALLOON (Disturb Films): Available Now

(Disturb Films): Available Now THE PERFECT NANNY (Disturb Films): Available Now

(Disturb Films): Available Now SOMEONE, SOMEWHERE (Disturb Films): Available Now

(Disturb Films): Available Now THE ETRUSCAN SMILE (Lightyear Entertainment): Available Now

(Lightyear Entertainment): Available Now DRIVEWAYS (FilmRise): Available Now

(FilmRise): Available Now INCITEMENT (Greenwich Films): Available Now

(Greenwich Films): Available Now THE TIMES OF BILL CUNNINGHAM (Greenwich Films): Available Now

(Greenwich Films): Available Now THE BOOKSELLERS (Greenwich Films): Available Now

(Greenwich Films): Available Now DEERSKIN (Greenwich Films): Available Now

(Greenwich Films): Available Now CRSHD (Lightyear Entertainment): Coming May 8 th , available for pre-order

Coming May 8 , available for pre-order A GOOD WOMAN IS HARD TO FIND (Film Movement): Coming May 8 th

(Film Movement): Coming May 8 SPACESHIP EARTH (NEON): Coming May 8 th

(NEON): Coming May 8 ALICE (Monument Releasing): Coming May 15 th

(Monument Releasing): Coming May 15 UP FROM THE STREETS (Eagle Rock): Coming May 15 th , available for pre-order

(Eagle Rock): Coming May 15 , available for pre-order MILITARY WIVES (Bleecker Street Entertainment): Coming May 22 nd

(Bleecker Street Entertainment): Coming May 22 THE PAINER & THE THEIF (NEON): Coming May 22 nd

(NEON): Coming May 22 A TOWERING TASK (First Run Features): Coming May 22 nd

(First Run Features): Coming May 22 PAPICHA (Disturb Films): Coming May 29 th

(Disturb Films): Coming May 29 THE GHOST OF PETER SELLERS (1091): Coming May 29th

COST: Various: They range from $3.99 – $12 per film. Each film is available for 72 hours once rented.

About Metropolitan Theatres Corporation

Metropolitan Theatres is a fourth-generation family-owned theatre circuit based in Los Angeles, California, that was launched in 1923. Metropolitan currently operates 17 theatres with 96 screens in southern California, Colorado, Idaho, and Utah with a growing number of plush luxury recliner auditoriums and expanded food and beverage offerings. For additional company information, please visit www.metrotheatres.com .

There are 2 MetroLux Theatres in Northern Colorado

MetroLux 14 Theatres at Centerra (6085 Sky Pond Drive, Loveland)

MetroLux Dine-In Theatres at The Foundry (285 E. 3rd Street, Downtown Loveland)