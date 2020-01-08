Paul Davis named as Weather-Ready Nation Ambassador™ with National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)

Paul Davis Restoration of Fort Collins, a leading provider of fire, water and mold damage emergency and restoration services for residential and commercial properties, is a formal partner of the Weather-Ready Nation (WRN) Ambassador program. The program with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) includes 10,000 organizations as a testament to the shared priority of stronger community resilience, the innovative successes of collaboration, and the diversity of organizations that all play a role in making communities, businesses, and individuals “weather-ready.”

According to David McCarty, Paul Davis franchise office owner, the company applied to become a partner to help improve the nation’s readiness, responsiveness, and overall resilience against extreme weather, water, and climate events. “As a WRN Ambassador, we are proud to work with NOAA and other Ambassadors to help unify efforts across government, non-profits, academia, and private industry toward making the nation more ready, responsive, and resilient against extreme environmental hazards,” said McCarty.

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

Weather-Ready Nation is a strategic outcome where society’s response should be equal to the risk from all extreme weather, water, and climate hazards and serves a pivotal role in affecting societal change.

To be officially recognized as a WRN Ambassador, the Paul Davis office must promote WRN messages and themes to stakeholders; engage with NOAA personnel on potential collaboration opportunities; share success stories of preparedness and resiliency, and serve as an example by educating employees on workplace preparedness. “We are prepared to serve as a change agent and leader in our community and will inspire others to be better informed and prepared, helping to minimize or even avoid the impacts of these natural disasters,” said McCarty.

The program is an example of the service culture throughout the entire Paul Davis organization. The corporate vision is to provide extraordinary care while serving people in their time of need. With that in mind, the company gives back to local communities through quality work, charitable actions, and vital community initiatives. For more information, call 970.888.2294 or email david.mccarty@pauldavis.com. Visit the local office website at fort-collins.pauldavis.com and #firstserveothers.

For more than 50 years, Paul Davis Restoration Inc. has restored residential and commercial properties damaged by fire, water, mold, storms, and disasters. The experts at Paul Davis understand the complex process of recovering from property damage and provide complete services; there is no need for the expense and confusion of hiring multiple contractors. Paul Davis is a one-stop-shop for disaster damage and restoration. Paul Davis Restoration has more than 300 independently owned franchises in the United States and Canada. The professionals at Paul Davis are certified in emergency restoration, reconstruction, and remodeling. For more information, visit the company website at www.pauldavis.com.