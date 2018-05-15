Pianos About Town announces new artists for 2018

Mary Timby

Community to celebrate 100 Pianos About Town

FORT COLLINS, Colorado, May 9, 2018 – Pianos About Town, a program that brings local art and spontaneous music to the streets of Fort Collins, today announced the artists selected to paint pianos in 2018. This summer the eight-year-old program’s 100th piano will be painted, a milestone the community is invited to celebrate with a public event on Aug. 2.

Local artists selected to paint pianos for 2018 are: Chris Bates, Ren Burke, Clint Burkholder, Diana Dellos, Chelsea Emer, Chelsea Gilmore, MaryHarnett, Kyla Novak, Burt Nunnelee, Werner Schreiber, Robin Street, Larry Tucci and Kristen Vohs.

“This season’s artists bring a wide range of experience to the program; a former marine, a teacher, a retiree, and more.” said Ellen Martin, Visual Arts Administrator for Art in Public Places. “Each artist has a unique perspective that is visible in their work.”

Outdoor summer painting will take place May through October underneath the Art in Action tent on the south side of Fort Collins’ Old Town Square.

The Aug. 2 celebration will feature the unveiling of a special 100th piano as part of Bohemian Nights Presents Thursday Night Live in Fort Collins’ Old Town Square. Event details will be released in late June.

About Pianos About Town

Pianos About Town brings local art and spontaneous music to the streets of Fort Collins. Pianos About Town started in 2010 as a collaboration among Bohemian Foundation, the Downtown Development Authority and the City of Fort Collins Art in Public Places Program. Community members watch as local artists transform donated pianos into public art.

Scattered among 20 locations across town in the summer, and six locations in the winter, the completed pianos offer surprise interruptions of color and music across Fort Collins. The whimsical pianos beckon to passersby and invite them to make and listen to music together.