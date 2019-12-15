Publisher’s Letter: EVERY DAY IS “CHILDREN’S DAY!”

Several countries along with the United Nations designate various days of the year to shine a light on children. But every day is “Children’s Day.” And every child matters.

A “giant of humanity” can rise up from any beginning.

Consider that Thomas Lincoln could not read or write and strongly discouraged his son from doing so. Lucky for us, young Abraham was determined to make something of himself and no doubt, had mentors who encouraged him. Abe’s mentors could never have imagined the profound value of their efforts that continue to ring down through the ages — we continue to live in a “United” States as a result of the promise they saw in the young boy whose curiosity they encouraged and nurtured.

Mentoring youth one-on-one has been proven to be effective in improving a child’s social skills and ability to better handle any situation. Bolstering self-esteem, it improves school attendance, academic achievement, ability to make friends, and explore future career options and substantially reduces substance abuse.

At Partners Mentoring Youth their mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships between positive adult role models and youth facing serious challenges. With offices in Fort Collins, Estes Park, and Greeley, Partners Mentoring Youth serves hundreds of youth throughout Larimer and Northern Weld counties.

“It is easier to build strong children than to repair broken adults.”

Frederick Douglas

Blaine Howerton