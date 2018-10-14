Snow blankets Northern Colorado with nearly 11 inches in parts of Larimer County

October 14, 2018 – Forecasts called for snow flurries overnight, but Colorado saw a much different story in the morning hours on Sunday. The most notable snowfalls were in Northern Colorado.

Snow piled on driveways and streets making for slushy conditions and patches of ice in Fort Collins. Fall Flowers were buried in snow and people found themselves brushing off cars.

Topping the list of snowfall reports in the state was Allenspark (Boulder County) with 11 inches. The Mishawaka weather station in Larimer County reported the 3rd largest accumulation at 10.8 inches.

Overnight 7″ of snow was reported in Loveland, Windsor and Fort Collins. 6.8″ of snow was reported in Greeley, 4.5″ of snow fell in Wellington, and 4.2″ fell in Red Feather Lakes.

For snow totals at more locations visit https://forecast.weather.gov

The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Conditions advisory until 12pm today.

High temperatures today will be 30 to 40 degrees colder than the highs on Saturday. Winter weather driving conditions can be expected across much of the northeast and north central Colorado with icy, slushy and slick roadways. See more details here

The National Weather Service predicts clearing into Monday with a high of only 39 degrees for the Fort Collins and Loveland Areas. Tuesday and Wednesday are predicted to be warmer with highs up to 53 degrees. In Red Feather Lakes, the National Weather Service predicts highs just above freezing tomorrow and up to 42 degrees through Wednesday with clearing skies.

