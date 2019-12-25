Start 2020 with a First Day Hike, Bike or Trail Ride at Lory State Park

Kick-off 2020 with some exhilarating, organized outdoor activities at Lory State Park!

First Day guided activities include two different hikes, a mountain bike ride and a trail ride, sponsored by the staff of Lory State Park, the Friends of Lory State Park non-profit group and the Larimer County Horseman’s Association.

9:30 a.m. Pre-Activity Social Arthur’s Rock Trailhead . Hikers and mountain bikers are invited to enjoy some non-alcoholic hot beverages and snacks provided by the Friends of Lory State Park. Equestrians will meet at Eltuck Picnic Area at 10 a.m. and are invited to enjoy a post-ride social at Eltuck.

Hikes : Individuals aged 8 years and up and well-behaved dogs on a leash, also outfitted for the weather . Bring snacks and water, sunscreen; wear closed-toe supportive shoes and weather-appropriate clothing & layers. *If snow or ice is present, snow cleats and trekking poles are recommended.*

Hike #1: 10 a.m. Shoreline Trail. Rated: easy to moderate. Led by experienced volunteer naturalists, this comfortable one mile hike winds around red sandstone hogbacks with a striking background of grassy meadows where deer graze on one side of the trail, and dramatic views of Horsetooth Reservoir and beyond, on the other side.

Hike #2 : 10 a.m. Well Gulch Nature Trail. Rated: moderate. Led by experienced volunteer naturalists, this beautiful 1.5-mile hike winds through several ecosystems, including a short grass prairie, steep granite canyons, a riparian corridor, mountain meadows, and Ponderosa and mixed pine forests.

Trail Ride : Eltuck Picnic Area 10 a.m.; walk/trot ride begins at 10:30 a.m. An experienced horsewoman will lead riders along a popular trail that stays at the same elevation, running parallel to the main road with branches that descend to coves at Horsetooth Reservoir or connect to other park trails.*In icy conditions, riders will use the main park road. Hot beverages and snacks, provided by the Friends group, will be served upon riders’ return to Eltuck.

Mountain Bike Ride : Arthur’s Rock Trailhead depart 10 a.m. East Valley, West Valley and South Valley Trails. * Wear weather-appropriate clothing, bike helmets,and bring water and snacks. Led by experienced mountain bikers this outing is open to riders aged 8 years and up with moderate skills.

Lory State Park is located in beautiful Bellvue, Colorado and offers visitors a variety of rugged terrain and stunning vistas of the northern Colorado Front Range. The park covers almost 2,600 acres and features 21 miles of trails that lead through forest, meadows, and rock outcroppings, offering visitors great terrain for mountain biking,hiking, rock climbing, bouldering, and horseback riding. Additional information on Lory State Park is available at: http://www.cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/Parks/lory.

The Friends of Lory State Park (FoLSP) is a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization founded in 2012 and composed entirely of volunteers. The group promotes community stewardship of park natural areas, resources, and wildlife. Membership is open to all, and volunteers for various projects and events are welcome. To learn more about the FoLSP, please visit their website at http://loryfriends.org

The Larimer County Horseman’s Association (LCHA) is a non-profit 501(c) (3) organization. Formed in 1972 to be an advocacy group for the use of horses in Larimer County, LCHA works hard to ensure future generations will have equine recreational opportunities in Larimer County. The group works closely with

state, county, and city officials to help create and maintain trails along the Front Range. To learn more about LCHA, visit their website at https://www.larimerhorseman.org.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is an enterprise agency, relying primarily on license sales, state parks fees and registration fees to support its operations, including 41 state parks and more than 350 wildlife areas covering approximately 900,000 acres, management of fishing and hunting, wildlife watching, camping, motorized and non-motorized trails, boating and outdoor education. CPW’s work contributes approximately $6 billion in total economic impact annually throughout Colorado.

* All First Day activities are free with a valid parks pass. A day pass is $8.00 and annual passes for entry to all 41 state parks are available for $80.00

Limited to 20 participants per activity. Advance r egistration required . Call Lory’s Visitor Center at 970-493-1623 to register and indicate the number in your party.

*In case of bad weather or unsafe trail conditions, changes or cancellation will be posted by 8 a.m. on Lory’s Facebook page, Friends of Lory website,www.loryfriends.org, or call 970-493-1623.