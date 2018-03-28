Studio Tour Deadline – April 30

Deadline: April 30

Studio Tour Weekend: September 28, 29 and 30, 2018

The Fort Collins Artist Studio Tour and Sale is a weekend-long, self-guided tour of private art studios in Fort Collins, Bellvue and Laporte.

Artists welcome the public into the places where the art is made, offer demonstrations and examples of how their art is created, and offer art for sale. The Carnegie Center for Creativity presents the Studio Tour as a way to promote our local artists, educate the public about the value of original art and how it is made, and encourage people to buy art from local artists.

The Studio Tour is open to Fort Collins area artists who are making original artworks at a professional level in diverse media. Qualified artists will create artwork that:

shows a technical proficiency in handling the medium, with aesthetic ability in composition and design reflects a unique style, personal vision, and consistency for the body of work presented, and is of original design and manufacture —no kits or other mass-produced products are allowed.

The Visual Arts Staff will consider the above criteria in determining eligibility for the studio tour. Only artists whose work meets the above qualifications, as determined by Staff, may participate. There is no limit to the number of artists accepted. Decisions of the Visual Arts Staff are final.

Studios with a Fort Collins, Bellvue, or Laporte address and zip code, or within the following boundary roads will have the highest traffic: County Road 5 on the East, County Road 30 on the South, Highway 1 on the North, and Lory State Park/Horsetooth Mountain Park/Roosevelt National Forest on the West. Artists with studios outside of this boundary area may apply, but locations outside this area may have diminished traffic during the weekend event.

Find the application at fcgov.com/creativecenter/ studiotour.