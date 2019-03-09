TEDx is back at Colorado State University

TEDx CSU is broadcasting live from Colorado State University at 11am MST on Saturday. The event has been produced for several years, and is held at the Lory Student Center. About 500 people will attend the event on Saturday, engaging with speakers, exhibitions, enjoying entertainment, and discussing “ideas worth spreading.”

Topics include:

Brit Heiring: Conscious Click: Mindfulness and Social Media

Dr. OiYan Poon: Racial Choices: Justice or “Just us”?

Freddi Haberecht: Forever a Bee Student

Jayla Hodge: The three-pronged B.E.A.S.T: Study of Mass Shootings as a Complex American Issue

Dr. D-L Stewart: Black Trans* Lives Matter

Dr. Jaclyn Stephens: Returning to “Athlete” after Concussion

Mallory Garneau: The Power of Choice

CJ Porter: Bot-Man: A Story of Resilience

TedX CSU is an independently organized TED event. The organizers have performed year after year to bring the TED mission of “Ideas Worth Spreading” to Northern Colorado. The group seeks to inspire a community of open minds and engaged people.

LIVE BROADCAST:



More information about speakers and performances is at: https://tedxcsu.com/

Denver Media Center (owned by Blaine Howerton who also owns North Forty News) is producing the video and live stream at the event.