The Heart Distillery Releases Canned Gin & Tonics

By Ashlee Utley

High Hops Brewery

The Heart Distillery

& The Windsor Gardener

ashlee@highhopsbrewery.com

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

The Heart Distillery is releasing canned Gin and Tonics, highlighting their award-winning Gin in a ready-to-drink canned cocktail. The 12oz cans will be available starting this week, allowing consumers to enjoy the classic Gin cocktail in a portable and convenient fashion. An official release party is scheduled for Thursday, October 24th at The Heart Distillery, where guests can enjoy Happy Hour Gin and Tonics all day long and save $2 off canned Gin and Tonic 4-packs to-go.

These aren’t the first canned cocktails to come from the creative minds at The Heart Distillery. Colorado Spiked Seltzer, the distillery’s take on hard seltzers, released in the Summer of 2019, boasting simple, quality ingredients. Their new Gin and Tonics come from the same mindset, made only with tonic water mixed with a sizeable serving of Gin – each can is 14.3% alcohol by volume.

American Distilling Institute named The Heart Distillery’s Gin as one of the best spirits in the world, and it has the medals to back it. Their Gin made a clean sweep of the Gin category at ADI’s Judging of Craft Spirits, taking home a double gold medal in addition to the prestigious accolades for Best of Class and Best of Category. These awards came hot on the heels of another Double Gold and Best of Class award for their Gin in late 2018 from the Craft Distiller’s Spirits Competition.

“We really wanted to celebrate our Gin, and offering it in a ready-to-drink canned Gin and Tonic feels like the best way to do that,” head distiller Zach Weakland says. Jumping headfirst into the canned cocktail market is a no-brainer for The Heart Distillery, as ready-to-drink cocktails are up 40% in the past year according to a study done by the information and data firm Nielsen (2019). Over half of the consumers reported to Nielsen that convenience is their main reason for purchasing canned cocktails.

With ready-to-drink cocktails becoming more available, gone are the days in which consumers need to tote bottles of spirits, mixers, and mixing equipment both to and from their social gatherings, campgrounds, or picnics just to enjoy a cocktail; nor will consumers need to frequently visit their favorite bar just to get a well-made mixed drink. Now consumers can take a 4-pack of canned cocktails to their destination, crack one open, and enjoy straight from the can or pour over ice into a glass.

You can expect to see The Heart Distillery’s canned Gin and Tonics in 4-packs on the shelves in local Colorado liquor stores and at The Heart Distillery’s tasting room. Keep an eye on future releases from The Heart Distillery, as new spirits and ready-to-drink cocktails are constantly being dreamed up.

The Heart Distillery opened its doors in August of 2018, making it the newest member of the business family to Pat and Amanda Weakland, founders of The Windsor Gardener and High Hops Brewery. The distillery was the latest for the Weaklands and family to continue with their “do it yourself” attitude and entrepreneurial spirit. Zach Weakland, son to Pat and Amanda, is both the head brewer and head distiller and has a strong philosophy in balance, sustainability, and even in taste. His insatiable curiosity and hard work have already paid dividends with beer; now he and the rest of the distillery are producing amazing spirits like Trinity Absinthe, The Heart Gin, Vodka, Bourbon, and Rum.

Learn more at www.theheartdistillery.com