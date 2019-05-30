Town of Wellington Hires First Economic Development Manager

The Town of Wellington announces the hiring of Michelle Vance as the Economic Development Manager. Vance has over 12 years of municipal government experience, primarily in business/economic development. She comes to Wellington from the role of District Manager for the Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District. Before that Vance served as the Economic Development Coordinator for the City of Tehachapi. Vance said, “I’m excited to join the Town of Wellington and lend my economic experience to assist the town with new retail opportunities while preserving the historic downtown district.”
In her role as the new Economic Developer, she will focus on business recruitment, retention and expansion. Vance also plans to bring her extensive experience working with downtown Tehachapi business owners as the Executive Director of Main Street Tehachapi, a non-profit organization, which promotes economic development in the historic downtown business district to Wellington.
Vance is a graduate of California State University Bakersfield where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Public Policy Administration with a concentration in marketing. She is a member of the California Park & Recreation Society, the Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council board of directors.
She will start work Monday, June 3 and is the first Economic Development Manager for the Town of Wellington.
