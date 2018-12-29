Two men arrested for restraining and assaulting a female coworker

Two men have been arrested for restraining and assaulting a female coworker.

On two recent occasions at work, Jeffrey Doak (DOB 05/17/91) and Supervisor Yas Al Khazaali (DOB 03/10/83) reportedly restrained and physically assaulted the victim. Fortunately, she did not sustain injuries.

Both men were arrested on December 28 on charges of Second Degree Assault (class 4 felony), Second Degree Kidnapping (class 4 felony), and False Imprisonment (class 5 felony) and booked into the Larimer County Jail. Booking photos are not available at this time.

All involved parties were employed as contract security guards at a medical facility located in the 1000 block of Lemay Ave. The suspects’ employer suspended the two men when police notified them of the allegations. Anyone with information about these incidents or suspects, who have not already spoken to police, is asked to contact Detective Annie Hill at 970-221-6340 or Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.

All charges are simply an accusation by law enforcement officers, and all arrested parties must be presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.