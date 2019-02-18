UCHealth opens new medical center in convenient Loveland location

Residents of Loveland and surrounding communities now have access to additional health services closer to their homes, with the opening of UCHealth Orchards Medical Center.

The new medical center, which opened today at 221 E. 29th St., Suite 102, offers UCHealth’s internal medicine, occupational medicine, endocrinology, and other support services in central Loveland, in the middle of a bustling business district and Orchards Shopping Center.

“We have seen an increased demand for UCHealth’s care throughout northern Colorado, especially outpatient care,” said Donna Lankford, vice president of operations for UCHealth Medical Group in northern Colorado. “We look forward to providing our patients with another convenient location to receive their care in Loveland.”

UCHealth is a nonprofit health system with 10 hospitals – including UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, UCHealth Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins and UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital in Longmont – and more than 150 clinic locations throughout Colorado and southern Wyoming.

The internal medicine providers who are caring for patients at this new location include Dr. Peter Smith, Dr. Nathan Ayer, Dr. Christina Sherwood, and physician assistant Cassidy Prentice. This team – which will continue to also care for patients at UCHealth’s Internal Medicine Clinic at 2500 Rocky Mountain Ave in east Loveland – provides comprehensive and preventive care for adults, including routine physicals and health maintenance.

“Preventive care is one of the most important aspects of our job as primary care providers,” said Dr. Sherwood. “Our goal is to help patients lead healthy lives and to provide them with tools for wellness. We can best accomplish that goal by working with patients to complete routine physical exams and recommended screenings, which help us identify health issues before they become more serious.”

Diabetes and endocrinology care will be provided by Dr. Barbara Widom, Dr. Gregory Hughes and nurse practitioner Daen Scott while occupational medicine care will be provided by Dr. Kimberly Siegel and Dr. Patrick Quigley. Both of these clinics have moved entirely from the east Loveland clinic.

In addition, UCHealth is offering X-ray and laboratory services at the center by appointment and on a walk-in basis.

UCHealth Orchards Medical Center also connects patients’ electronic medical records with UCHealth’s “My Health Connection” online portal, offering patients access to their health care anytime, anywhere. Patients may log onto the portal online or through the UCHealth app to email their doctor, renew or refill a prescription, view test results, schedule an appointment with a provider, receive appointment reminders and view their medical record.

The new UCHealth Orchards Medical Center will be open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information about services or appointments at the new center, call 970.203.7050.

