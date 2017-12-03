City to Co-Sponsor Angel Investor Networking Event December 6

The City’s Economic Health Office will co-host an angel investor networking event with the Rockies Venture Club – Women’s Investor Network (WIN) on Wednesday, December 6 at Wolverine Farm Publick House, 316 Willow St.

The “Get to Know an Angel” event will be 5:30-7 p.m. An informal conversation with entrepreneur and angel investor Christine Hudson will begin at 6 p.m. Refreshments will be served.

Hudson has worked more than 15 years in enterprise product strategy, marketing and management. She has specialized in organizational health and agility transformation coaching for leadership teams and software development organizations, and in leveraging lean startup practices to create innovative customer experiences.

The “Ask An Angel” program offers women interested in angel investing an opportunity to have an informal conversation with an experienced woman investor, learn about her story, and her insights about investing and entrepreneurship. To register, go to https://rockiesventureclub.wildapricot.org/event-2627844.