Fort Collins Detailer Earns Advanced Certifications from IDA & Detailer of Air Force One

Nicholas Vecchio, owner of Fort Collins’ Sticklers 4 Details Automobile Detailing has been awarded a Detailing Business, Paint Correction, Headlight Repair, and Ceramic Coatings Certification from The Detailer of Air Force One, Renny Doyle of Detailing Success. Nick also now holds a dual certification (CD SV) from the International Detailing Association (IDA).

For Fort Collins’ car and truck owners, these advanced certifications mean Nicholas is able to offer more innovative services like exterior paint correction and European steam clean technology for interiors that protect long-term automotive investments.

Vecchio is already a veteran automotive detailer, however technology has driven him to take his business and his skills to a more advanced level. The highly intense but comprehensive 5-day Detailing Success accreditations are the only ones of their kind in the detail training industry, and they qualify Vecchio for a coveted spot on the 2018 Air Force One Detailing Team, which will be announced next spring.