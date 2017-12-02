KCSU Brings Home Two Awards from the 2017 CBI Student Production Awards

FORT COLLINS, CO

Laurelle Turner studied Chemical and Biological Engineering at Colorado State University. She also participated in Graduate Research for Henry Labs at the university. During her studies, Turner worked as a Production Director for KCSU. She held a weekly scheduled program focused on jazz called the “Jazz Happy Hour.” This show explored jazz through all eras. Turner also gave information on her show about musicians and their style of jazz. “Jazz Happy Hour” won first place for the Best Audio Regularly Scheduled Program from the 2017 National Student Production Awards in San Antonio.

Elizabeth Tango studied Counseling Psychology at Colorado State University. KCSU’s regularly scheduled official newscasts began in the spring of 2017 with the help of Hannah Copeland, Rocky Mountain Student Media’s Broadcast Advisor. Tango was an exceptional student in Copeland’s Radio Operations class, and she later produced a newscast for March 10. This newscast won 4th place at the 2017 National Student Production Awards in San Antonio.

Best Audio Regularly Scheduled Program

First Place, KCSU FM, Colorado State University

“Jazz Happy Hour”

Best Audio Newscast

Fourth Place, KCSU FM, Colorado State University

“March 10 Newscast”

For additional information on KCSU please visit www.kcsufm.com

For additional information on CBI please visit www.askcbi.org