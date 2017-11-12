NRCS Accepting Applications to Assist Farms and Ranches with Natural Resource Concerns

November 7, 2017, DENVER, CO – The Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Colorado is currently accepting applications for enrollment into the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP). EQIP is a voluntary Farm Bill program that provides financial assistance for conservation systems such as animal waste management facilities, irrigation system efficiency improvements, fencing, water supply development, riparian protection, and wildlife habitat enhancement. Producers interested in implementing conservation practices to improve natural resources on their private agricultural land have until Friday, December 15, 2017 to submit applications.

The opportunities to participate in EQIP are diverse. In addition to the general EQIP enrollment, the Program also affords Veterans, socially disadvantaged, beginning, and limited resource farmers and ranchers specific opportunities to improve or enhance natural resources on their lands. There are even specific opportunities for landowners with interests in improving forest and soil health as well as those wanting to enhance sage grouse, southwestern willow flycatcher, and lesser prairie chicken habitat.

Applications are accepted at all Colorado NRCS offices which are located in USDA Service Centers. To find out more information about EQIP or to locate a local NRCS office near you, please visitwww.co.nrcs.usda.gov and select the Contact Us or Programs links. You may click here: USDA SERVICE CENTER or PROGRAMS.

When visiting with NRCS staff about the EQIP program, landowners are encouraged to inquire about NRCS’ comprehensive conservation plans. The Agency continually strives to put conservation planning at the forefront of its programs and initiatives. Conservation plans provide landowners with a comprehensive inventory and assessment of their resources, as well as an appropriate start to improving the quality of soil, water, air, plants, and wildlife on their land.