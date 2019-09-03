2019 Wellington Brewfest brings in $8280 for the beautification of downtown Wellington

Written by: Annie Lindgren, Wellington Main Streets Program

On June 1, 2019, 16 Breweries, including the three Wellington breweries, gathered in Centennial Park for a day of sampling northern Colorado craft beer. Over 500 attendees showed up for the event, that also included live music and food trucks. This was the second year for Wellington Brewfest, put on by a committee of Wellington’s ‘founding females,’ a name given by Lace and Lagers’s Ali Cornish during a May interview. Megan Larson of M Rock Creative, led the efforts, alongside Sarah Braun and Tara Neckel with Old Colorado Brewing Company, Annie Thomas with Cantina Liquor, Mary Gray with Soul Squared, and Annie Lindgren with Wellington Main Streets Program. The committee is excited for round 3 on June 6th, 2020.

The Wellington CO Main Streets Program was the beneficiary of the Brewfest event, and the grand total for this year was $8,280.05! This income went to fund the ‘Reclaimed by Nature’ mural, on the Knaack of it Automotive building, and the expansion of the flower planter program to 6th Street and the east end of Cleveland Ave. Remaining funds will go towards other downtown Wellington beautification projects. A giant check presentation was made at the Well-O-Rama Music Festival on August 17th, the annual summer concert series event put on by the Wellington Main Streets Program.

The Wellington Main Streets program is a 501c(3) nonprofit organization, that relies on grants, sponsorships, and fundraising efforts, to fund the various beautification

projects and events designed to enhance and promote downtown Wellington. These events bring in visitors from near and far, they showcase local talents and businesses, and they give attendees a taste of the front porch life in downtown Wellington. Wellington’s small-town vibe and comfortable atmosphere are among the top positive feedback we hear at these events, and the talent and dedication of the Wellington women putting these events on, shine through in the quality and organization of each event. Make sure and join us next year for Wellington Brewfest and the Well-O-Rama Music Festival, 2020!