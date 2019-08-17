BIKE FORT COLLINS ANNOUNCES DAVE DIXON AS NEW EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

By

Dan Coogan

The Board of Directors of Bike Fort Collins (BFC) is excited to announce Dave Dixon as the organization’s next Executive Director.

Replacing Interim Executive Director, Bruce Henderson, Dixon’s appointment represents BFC’s continued commitment to its mission to increase participation in active transportation and advance culture and policy changes that support safer streets and neighborhoods.

Dixon is a seasoned business development, marketing, and sponsorship/fundraising executive with over 20 years of experience leading and collaborating with a wide range of companies and community organizations and groups. He served as President of the Denver Active 20-30 Children’s Foundation and chairing its flagship fundraising event, The Denver Polo Classic—one of the largest charitable Polo tournaments in the country–where he was also recognized as the organization’s top fundraiser. He has also served on a number of non-profit Boards, including chairing the Cherry Arts Board, parent to the nationally recognized Cherry Creek Arts Festival. And more recently, Dixon served as Marketing & Sponsorship Director with Cherry Creek Shopping Center, one of the top tourist attractions and the premier shopping destination in the region, where he was primarily responsible for all marketing and external communications, as well as fostering numerous collaborative sponsorship relationships. With a passion for cycling, Dixon is excited to put his background and experience to work for BFC and its mission.

“The BFC board is particularly excited about Dave’s leadership. We are confident that Dave’s talents, gifts, leadership skills, and experience as our Executive Director will continue the organization’s success and give shape to BFC’s vision for the generations to come.” said Dan Coogan, BFC Board President.

In the coming months, BFC will finalize and release a strategic plan for the future of the organization. The strategic plan will present a vision that recognizes the historic growth and popularity of bicycling and other modes of active transportation in the region and will provide a framework for the role BFC will play in continuing that growth.

“As someone who enjoys cycling for not only the exercise, but the recreation, I am excited to join BFC and not only continue the impactful work it already does, but lead its evolution in the most relevant and beneficial manner for the community as Fort Collins and the region prepare for significant growth,” said Dixon.

Located in one of the most bike-friendly cities in the country, Bike Fort Collins (BFC) is a growing active transportation 501(c)(3), delivering on four primary programs, as well as a number of smaller initiatives and events. These primary programs include: Safe Routes to School (a partnership with the City of Fort Collins to deliver bike safety education to Poudre School District students), the Bike Friendly Business Network, support of PACE-Fort Collins Bike Share powered by Zagster, and our Active Living initiative to promote inclusion and access to active transportation in marginalized and distressed communities in Northern Colorado. To learn more, visit us at www.bikefortcollins.org.