Adam Mamawala Brings Sharp Stand-Up to Fort Collins

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A nationally touring comedian with chart-topping albums takes the stage at The Comedy Fort

Stand-up comedian Adam Mamawala brings his witty, observational comedy to The Comedy Fort on Thursday, January 8, at 7:30 p.m. The New York City–based performer is known for his quick wit, relatable humor, and polished delivery shaped by years of national touring.

Mamawala has appeared on Comedy Central, MTV, BET, Amazon Prime, and SiriusXM, and both of his comedy albums—Statistically More Relatable (2022) and One of the Good Ones (2017)—debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes Comedy Charts. Most recently, he toured as the feature act for Dane Cook, performing at iconic venues including The Fillmore in Detroit, The Met in Philadelphia, and New York City’s Beacon Theatre.

The show takes place at The Comedy Fort, 167 N. College Ave., in Fort Collins, giving local audiences the chance to see a nationally recognized comedian in an intimate club setting.

