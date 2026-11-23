Musicians and music lovers can gather at Oskar Blues Grill and Brew for an evening of acoustic music ahead of Thanksgiving.

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

The sound of bluegrass will fill a familiar Lyons gathering place Tuesday evening as Oskar Blues Grill and Brew hosts its weekly Lyons Bluegrass Jam.

Scheduled for Tuesday, November 24, from 6 to 8:30 p.m., the event offers musicians and listeners a chance to enjoy one of the musical traditions that has helped define the community.

The gathering takes place at Oskar Blues Grill and Brew, 303 Main Street in downtown Lyons.

A Community Built Around Music

Lyons has long been associated with Colorado’s acoustic music scene, and informal gatherings such as the weekly bluegrass jam help keep that tradition accessible.

Unlike a conventional concert built around a single featured act, a bluegrass jam emphasizes musicians playing together, sharing familiar tunes, and participating in a community musical experience.

The format reflects bluegrass’s collaborative character, where acoustic instruments and shared melodies create opportunities for musical connection.

For listeners, the evening offers a chance to experience live music in an informal setting while spending time in downtown Lyons.

Music Before Thanksgiving

With Thanksgiving just two days away, Tuesday’s jam offers a chance to enjoy an evening of music before holiday gatherings and travel begin.

The Lyons Bluegrass Jam is a recurring Tuesday event at Oskar Blues, giving musicians and music enthusiasts a chance to make it part of their weekly routine.

Event Details

Event: Lyons Jam — Open Bluegrass Jam

Date: Tuesday, November 24, 2026

Time: 6–8:30 p.m.

Location: Oskar Blues Grill and Brew, 303 Main Street, Lyons

View the Lyons Bluegrass Jam calendar listing.

Explore more live music and entertainment throughout Northern Colorado in the North Forty News Community Calendar.