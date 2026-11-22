Windsor and Severance police departments partner with local schools to collect holiday gifts for Weld County children through December 18.

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Schools across Windsor and Severance are joining local law enforcement agencies to help make the holiday season brighter for children in need throughout Weld County.

The Weld RE-4 School District is partnering with the Windsor and Severance police departments for the annual Weld Elves Toy Drive, collecting new, unwrapped gifts from November 20 through December 18.

All schools within the district are participating, with donation boxes available in school lobbies. Collection boxes are also available at police department offices, making it easy for community members to contribute.

Helping Children Across Weld County

Weld Elves is a community organization supported by law enforcement agencies, fire departments, paramedics, and military organizations throughout Weld County. Its mission is to provide a memorable holiday experience for children whose families may be facing financial challenges.

The toy drive welcomes gifts for children and teenagers ages 0 through 17, helping ensure that young people of all ages have something special to celebrate during the holidays.

Residents who would like to participate can drop off new, unwrapped toys at any Weld RE-4 school or participating police department office through December 18.

Those unable to visit a collection location can also make a financial contribution online.

For additional information about the holiday program and ways to help, visit Weld Elves.