Blues and Cruise Returns to Downtown Loveland

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

The annual event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 30 throughout the Foundry Plaza area, 3rd Street, 5th Street, and the newly added 4th Street corridor between Washington and Lincoln avenues in downtown Loveland.

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This year’s event combines live blues performances with a classic car show organized in partnership with the Road Knights Car Club. Organizers expect up to 100 classic vehicles from before 1980, with cars parked throughout downtown streets during the event.

Live music will take place across several stages and locations throughout the day. Featured performers include the Dale Cicek Trio, 50 Shades of Blue, 3 Shot Power Trio, and Bare Bones Band.

The event also partners with Meals on Wheels of Loveland and Berthoud this year, bringing community games and “Push Car Delivery Challenges” to the Foundry Plaza. The activities are designed to highlight the organization’s work supporting local residents through meal delivery services.

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Organizers say the event is designed to create a relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere while supporting local nonprofits and bringing visitors into downtown Loveland businesses at the start of the summer season.

More information about the event is available on the Downtown Loveland Blues and Cruise website.

Source: Downtown Loveland event information