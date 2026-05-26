Colorado Expands Summer Food Access

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Nearly half a million Colorado children will receive Summer EBT grocery assistance beginning in late May, and state officials say new bilingual online tools are designed to make the process easier for families across Northern Colorado and the rest of the state.

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The Colorado Department of Human Services announced this week that eligible families can now use a new online portal and enrollment checker to verify eligibility, manage accounts, and update mailing information before benefit cards are distributed.

Summer EBT provides a one-time grocery benefit of $120 per eligible child to help families cover food costs during the summer months when school meals are unavailable. While many households are automatically enrolled, some families may still need to apply.

State officials say the new digital tools are available in both English and Spanish to improve accessibility and reduce confusion for busy families preparing for summer break.

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“We want to make sure every eligible family is ready when benefits begin rolling out in late May,” said Abby McClelland, director of the Food and Energy Assistance Division. “These new tools remove the guesswork for parents and ensure kids have the fuel they need to thrive all summer long.”

Families can use the enrollment checker to confirm whether their children are already registered or need to submit an application. Households currently receiving SNAP, Medicaid, or Colorado Works are also encouraged to verify that their mailing address is up to date to avoid delays in receiving Summer EBT cards.

Advocates say the program can provide important support for working families throughout Northern Colorado during the summer months, particularly as grocery costs remain elevated.

“Summer EBT benefits are a lifeline for families who can use extra support to feed their kids in the summer months,” said Chloe Eberhardt, associate director of Benefits Access for No Kid Hungry.

Families can learn more and access the online tools through the Colorado Department of Human Services Summer EBT page.

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Attribution: Information provided by the Colorado Department of Human Services.