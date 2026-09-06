Bowling For Soup Heads to Washington’s in Fort Collins

Pop-punk favorites take the stage Monday night with Ballyhoo!

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Bowling For Soup will take over Washington’s in downtown Fort Collins on Monday, Sept. 7, offering Northern Colorado music fans a Labor Day night of pop-punk.

The concert begins at 7 p.m. at Washington’s, 132 Laporte Ave. Ballyhoo! is also on the lineup.

Bowling For Soup has built a decades-long following with an upbeat mix of punk, rock and humor. The band’s best-known songs include “1985,” “Girl All the Bad Guys Want,” “Punk Rock 101” and “High School Never Ends.”

Formed in Texas in the 1990s, the group has remained a fixture on the touring circuit and celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2025.

The Fort Collins appearance gives local fans a chance to catch the band without making the trip to Denver for a major touring show.

Event Details

Monday, Sept. 7, 2026

7 p.m.

Washington’s

132 Laporte Ave., Fort Collins

Source: Washington’s event listings, Live Nation and North Forty News Community Calendar.