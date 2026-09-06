CSU Research Highlights Concussion Safety for Young Athletes

New NFL brain disease findings underscore importance of recognizing head injuries and removing athletes from play

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS — New research examining chronic brain disease among former NFL players is adding urgency to concussion education efforts led in part by a Colorado State University researcher.

A recently published study found that about one-quarter of NFL players who died between 2016 and 2021 had chronic traumatic encephalopathy, commonly known as CTE. The degenerative brain disease has been associated with a history of repetitive head impacts and concussions.

At CSU, Jaclyn Stephens, an associate professor and occupational therapist, has worked with researchers around the world to develop practical guidance aimed at helping parents and coaches recognize possible concussions in young athletes and respond appropriately.

The work addresses a common challenge in youth sports: A qualified athletic trainer or other medical professional may not always be present when an injury occurs.

“I’m able to provide more guidance than a non-trained professional,” Stephens said of occasions when she has been asked to assess head impacts at local athletic events. “But as an OT, I cannot diagnose concussions. And what happens when somebody like me is not at this game? How do we help parents and coaches feel more prepared and educated on what to do?”

The guidance centers on a straightforward principle: recognize and remove.

Parents and coaches should watch for signs including loss of balance, confusion or an athlete holding the head after a hit. They can also ask about headaches, dizziness, blurry vision, balance problems or difficulty remembering what happened.

Co-author John Leddy, a sports medicine physician at the University at Buffalo, said adults supervising young athletes do not need to diagnose a concussion themselves.

“They just have to suspect it,” Leddy said. “If they suspect it, then the advice is to take that athlete out of the sport, remove them from further risk, and get them seen by a medical professional who knows how to evaluate this condition.”

Warning Signs That Require Immediate Care

Parents and coaches should seek urgent medical attention if an athlete experiences loss of consciousness, repeated vomiting, a severe or worsening headache, seizures, increasing confusion or lethargy, weakness or numbness in the limbs, or severe neck pain.

When a concussion is suspected, the guidance is simple: “If in doubt, sit them out.”

An athlete should immediately be removed from games or practices and evaluated by an appropriate health care professional. Returning to play before recovery can expose the athlete to additional injury.

During the first 24 to 48 hours following a concussion, researchers recommend relative mental and physical rest while allowing light activities such as walking and routine daily tasks. Screen time, demanding schoolwork and intense exercise should be reduced.

Activity can then be gradually resumed under medical supervision. Athletes should not return to full sports participation until they have been evaluated and follow a health care provider’s recommended progression. Symptoms continuing beyond four weeks warrant evaluation by a concussion specialist.

Stephens has also established office hours at CSU offering in-person and virtual appointments to provide recommendations related to concussion recovery.

Source: Colorado State University