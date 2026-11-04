Buckethead Brings His Guitar Wizardry to Estes Park

The mysterious and technically gifted guitarist performs November 7 at the historic Stanley Hotel.

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

One of rock music’s most distinctive guitarists is headed to Estes Park to perform at the Stanley Hotel on Saturday, November 7, at 6 p.m.

Known for his extraordinary technical ability, experimental compositions, and unmistakable stage appearance, Buckethead has developed a devoted following through decades of recording and performing.

The guitarist, whose real name is Brian Carroll, is recognized for appearing in a white mask and bucket-style hat while performing music that moves between hard rock, heavy metal, funk, ambient soundscapes,s and experimental guitar arrangements.

His career includes an extensive catalog of solo recordings and collaborations with other musicians. He also performed with Guns N’ Roses during the early 2000s, bringing his unconventional style to one of rock’s best-known bands.

Buckethead’s performances often emphasize instrumental musicianship, combining rapid-fire guitar passages with melodic sections and unusual sonic textures.

The Stanley Hotel adds another distinctive element to the evening. The historic Estes Park landmark is internationally recognized for its architecture, mountain setting, and association with Stephen King’s The Shining.

For Northern Colorado music fans, the combination of an unconventional guitarist and one of Colorado’s most recognizable hotels makes this a particularly interesting concert destination.

Attendees should confirm ticket availability and event access information before traveling to Estes Park.

Event details: Saturday, November 7, 2026, at 6 p.m., Stanley Hotel, 333 E. Wonderview Avenue, Estes Park.