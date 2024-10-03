Canyon Concert Ballet Announces New Executive Director

Canyon Concert Ballet (CCB) has announced the appointment of Adam Chrobak as its new Executive Director. With a distinguished background in the competitive marching band arena and a passion for program development, Adam started his efforts in this pivotal role on September 16, 2024.

Mr. Chrobak brings a wealth of knowledge in managing and growing arts organizations. His career includes a tenure as the Director at a Drum and Bugle Corps non-profit in Texas and a wide array of educational positions all over the country. Known for their refreshing approach and varied repertoire, Adam is poised to help lead Canyon Concert Ballet into a new era of ingenuity and community engagement.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Adam to our CCB family,” said Board President Bridget Pasquinzo. “His ability to see the end goal and reverse engineer a strategy to achieve it will be instrumental in advancing our mission and expanding our reach within the community. We look forward to seeing the impact of his leadership and creative solutions.”

As Executive Director, Adam Chrobak will oversee the implementation of the strategic direction of CCB, working closely with the board of directors and the artistic team to enhance the organization’s programming, community outreach, and overall growth. His appointment comes as the CCB company prepares for a dynamic 45th Anniversary season of performances and initiatives.

“I am honored to join Canyon Concert Ballet and contribute to its remarkable legacy,” said Adam Chrobak. “I am enthusiastic to collaborate with the talented team here and to engage with the vibrant community that supports our work. Together, we will continue to inspire and enrich lives through the creation of great art and increased accessibility to dance education.”