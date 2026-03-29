Two Dead In Greeley Police Shooting

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Officer injured, CIRT investigation underway following stabbing and confrontation

GREELEY, Colo. — Two people are dead, and a police officer was injured following a series of violent incidents that culminated in an officer-involved shooting Saturday morning in Greeley, according to the 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team.

Community Message

The incident began around 9:20 a.m. in the 5700 block of 20th Street, when officers responded to reports of a man running with a knife. Police located the 20-year-old suspect running east from 59th Avenue.

Officers attempted to stop the man to protect public safety. Authorities say the suspect brandished a knife and charged at officers, prompting them to fire their weapons. A Greeley Police officer was injured during the encounter and later treated and released from a hospital with minor injuries.

Officers provided life-saving aid to the suspect before he was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

Investigators say the situation began earlier at a residence in the 5400 block of 24th Street, where the suspect allegedly stabbed his 22-year-old brother. The brother was taken to a hospital and later died from his injuries.

The 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team is leading the investigation. The officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave in accordance with department policy.

The names of the deceased have not yet been released and will be provided by the Weld County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Weld County Sheriff’s Office Detective Elijah Howard at (970) 400-2854 or [email protected].

This remains an active investigation, and additional details are expected to be released.

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Attribution: Information provided by the 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team.