Juried Fort Collins exhibition showcases 65 works by 25 artists

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Color takes center stage at 3 Square Art this fall as the Fort Collins gallery opens COLOR 26, its ninth annual juried exhibition, with a free reception Friday, Sept. 11.

Opening night runs from 6 to 8 p.m. at 3 Square Art, 2415 Donella Court, Suite 110.

The exhibition features 65 works by 25 local and national artists, with pieces spanning painting, sculpture, photography, textiles, light and other media.

Steve Scheuring, Denise Demby and 3 Square Art Gallery juried the exhibition.

Opening night will give visitors an opportunity to experience the exhibition while meeting artists and members of the local arts community. Studio artists will also open their workspaces, and the evening includes music, food, snacks and refreshments.

Admission to the reception is free.

COLOR 26 remains on display through Oct. 16. After opening night, regular exhibition hours are Thursday through Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.

The exhibition continues 3 Square Art’s focus on juried contemporary work from Colorado and artists elsewhere in the United States and abroad.

Event Details

Friday, Sept. 11, 2026

6–8 p.m.

3 Square Art

2415 Donella Court, Suite 110, Fort Collins

Free admission

Source: 3 Square Art and North Forty News Community Calendar.

Excerpt: COLOR 26 opens Sept. 11 at 3 Square Art in Fort Collins, featuring 65 works by 25 artists in the gallery’s ninth annual juried exhibition.