E-Bike Rider Killed in Greeley Semi-Truck Collision

Police say 32-year-old rider attempted to pass truck on right

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

GREELEY, Colo. — A 32-year-old man riding an electric bicycle was killed Friday afternoon in a collision with a semi-truck at 11th Avenue and 10th Street in Greeley, according to the Greeley Police Department.

Officers responded to the intersection at approximately 4:45 p.m. Sept. 4.

According to the department’s preliminary investigation, a 58-year-old man driving a semi-truck was traveling north on 11th Avenue and turning east onto 10th Street. Police said the e-bike rider accelerated to pass the truck on its right side while remaining in the same lane.

Police described the attempted pass as unlawful. The front passenger side of the semi-truck then struck the rider.

First responders attempted life-saving measures, but the rider was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity had not been released pending notification of his family by the Weld County Coroner’s Office.

Police said no charges were pending against the semi-truck driver as of the department’s initial announcement.

One eastbound lane of 10th Street remained closed for approximately six hours while officers investigated the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the collision and is seeking support may contact Greeley Police Victim Advocate Gracie Faller at [email protected].

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Officer Doug Medhurst at [email protected]. The investigation remains ongoing.

Source: Greeley Police Department